Dell mistakenly revealed the powerful hardware of its XPS 15 Share













Dell is probably going to make an announcement at the upcoming CES 2017, and it is most likely related to its XPS 15 notebook lineup. Dell accidentally revealed the specifications of the XPS 15, calling it the XPS 9650. The model name was not as important as the hardware present in the notebook, and we’re glad to see that an attractive Windows 10 notebook will be arriving soon. To start off, the specs reveal that the XPS 15 is going to sport a dedicated graphics chip belonging to NVIDIA, but we’ll get to that later. What we do know is that the notebook will come armed with Intel’s Kaby Lake processors and will be available to purchase in three processor models:

i3-7100HQ

i5-7300HQ

i7-7700HQ

As the name implies, XPS 15 means that the notebook is going to feature a 15-inch screen with a narrow amount of bezels, making it one of the most attractive lineup of Windows 10-powered notebooks to ever go on sale. We’re actually hoping that there’s a Thunderbolt 3 input provided, then it would mean you can attach a GPU enclosure and start immersing in gaming titles at higher resolutions and graphic settings. The 15-inch screen is said to feature a 4K resolution, but we’re sure that a 1080p resolution version should also be available. What we were surprised to hear was the GTX 1050 GPU.

As you know, NVIDIA hasn’t announced its GTX 1050 or GTX 1050Ti for notebooks, meaning that the company had something special planned for 2017. Unfortunately, now that Dell’s reckless actions have revealed details on its specifications, we are confident that the announcement is going to take place hopefully during the CES 2017 trade show. Just in case you were wondering about the details the company revealed, VideoCardz managed to grab a hold of those details before the company removed them permanently.

“Super-speed: The most powerful XPS laptop we’ve ever built includes the latest 7th Gen Intel® Quad Core™ processors and an optional 4GB GeForce® GTX 1050 graphics card with the latest and greatest Pascal™ architecture, so you can blaze through your most intensive tasks.”