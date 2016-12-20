You might have to pay more to purchase a Galaxy S8 Share













Samsung is dependent on the Galaxy S8 to cover up the wreckage Note 7 was responsible for, but the global market isn’t going to make it easier for customers to get their hands on the smartphone and it is not their fault at all. One analyst from Goldman Sachs reports that the Galaxy S8’s price tag could increase thanks to the global shortage of smartphone and notebook components.

“We expect raw material prices to rise 15-20% compared to the Galaxy S7. If raw material prices rise, retail sales price hikes will be considered.”

In short, the global supply of NAND flash and DRAM chips will not be able to meet the demand as the globe shifts towards more notebooks, desktop computers, smartphones, and tablets. All of these machines require components such as flash memory, and DRAM chips, and with enterprises requiring faster storage to keep up their daily data computing requirements, that supply tally is probably going to be fall short.

More manufacturers are trying to shorten the supply and demand by investing heavily in their production facilities since the market change will also mean that customers might not be willing to pay the extra money. However, from what the reports are claiming, the Galaxy S8 is aiming to become the number one Android smartphone of 2017. First things first, Samsung is looking to get rid of the home button on the flagship, with a rumor claiming that the fingerprint reader is going to be present beneath the home button and will be easily accessible to the user.

Samsung might also take advantage of the Galaxy Note 7 incident because those reports also state that the Galaxy S8 will come in two screen size models ranging from the 5.7 and 6.2-inch displays. Galaxy S8 is said to be announced sometime during the month of April, so we’ll keep you posted on those details.