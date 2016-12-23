iPhone 7 Plus owners, your cameras could suffer from hardware issues Share













It’s definitely a shame when you spend a ton of money getting one of the most expensive and best-performing smartphones of 2016, and then a hardware issue spoils all the fun. That is what’s going to happen if you’re an iPhone 7 Plus user and turns out that there are a fair number of people whose devices are actually suffering from this issue.

One Redditor called teryakiwok reported that the cameras on the iPhone 7 Plus are failing and a prompt showed up revealing that the device was overheating. Details of what the user experienced have been detailed below:

“My new iPhone 7 Plus camera went AWOL today and a quick Twitter / Google search confirmed I’m not the only one. I opened up the camera app only to be met with a black image preview, sometimes I can get an image however it’s either tinted green or purple and was once accompanied by a screen stating ‘Emergency iPhone needs to cool down’ when the handset wasn’t even slightly warm. I’ve tried hard reset and factory restore to no avail, however I’ve been in contact with other users with the same problem and apple had to replace their phones due to a ‘hardware fault’. So if you’re met with the same issue take it back for a replacement :)”

iPhone 7 Plus users who took their devices to the Genius Bar were informed that the smartphone’s cameras had gone through a hardware failure and if the phone is covered under warranty, then they should opt for a replacement. While customers living in countries like the United States and others where there are official Apple retail stores to cater to these issues, if users end up experiencing faults in regions where there’s little to no support, then they will have a very expensive paperweight in their hands, not to mention that they will be extremely livid with their purchase.

If you’re experiencing this issue, then it is advised that you opt for a replacement right away.