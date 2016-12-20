LeEco has introduced a OnePlus 3T competitor called the Cool S1 Share













The OnePlus 3T finally has a worthy competitor that can go against the price/performance smartphone. LeEco, which recently announced that it entered the United States with a lineup of affordable phones and TVs, has announced the Cool S1. However, the announcement would not have been possible without the intervention of CoolPad which partnered with LeEco to bring the flagship.

Coming to the specifications of the Cool S1, it packs a Snapdragon 821, and for comparison purposes, it is running higher processor and GPU clock speeds compared to the Snapdragon 820. However, thanks to this increase in performance, Cool S1 will also be Daydream ready because it features 6GB of RAM to complement the processor’s performance. However, the disappointing aspect according to Phandroid is that it is running Android Marshmallow. With a large number of phones already getting updated to Android Nougat, it was high time that such high-end phones would get the same treatment.

The camera side of the smartphone involves a 16MP rear shooter and an 8MP front camera. Thanks to the processing power, the Cool S1 will be able to record 4K footage at 30 frames per second. The battery of the 5.5-inch smartphone comes in at a massive 4,070mAh. This is bigger than most batteries found in flagship smartphones, and keep in mind that the device only features a screen size of 5.5 inches. It hasn’t been detailed if the smartphone features OIS or not, but if there is a teardown video posted in the future, we will find out soon enough.

The price tag of the Cool S1 is for two models, and those details have been listed below:

4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage: $359

6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage: $388

6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage: $460

These prices are quite competitive when compared to the OnePlus 3T and we’re hoping that the company makes an announcement in the United States for this handset real soon.